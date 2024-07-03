Representative Victoria Spartz Charged with Weapons Violation

The Indy Star reports that U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz was charged with a weapons violation Friday after a gun was found in her carry-on luggage at a Washington, D.C., area airport. Spartz’s team issued the following statement, she “…accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase… Representative Spartz was issued a citation and proceeded on her international flight.” Spartz will face Democrat Deborah Pickett in November for the 5th Congressional seat. The Indiana Democratic Party released a statement after the report came out which included, “It’s clear from her time in Congress that Spartz doesn’t like following rules…”

Kids and fireworks…

John Coutinho, Director of Delaware County EMA on WMUN News Radio yesterday.

Called an Ultraconservative – I asked Micah Beckwith yesterday on WMUN if that’s a compliment of a dig…

I also asked Beckwith his thoughts on former President Donald Trump…

He wants to be the Lieutenant Governor, elected to run with GOP candidate Mike Braun – running against Democrat Jennifer McCormick and two other candidates.

Radio planning for Saturday’s Gone Boss show on WMUN – Jennifer Sheridan, and Cheyanne Reed – 7:00 a.m. start time. And, at 8:00 a.m. – it’s the 1 year anniversary of Page Turners, the Broadcast Book Club with Cam and TC.

The Heroes and Helpers Back to School shopping event is scheduled for Saturday July 27th at 8:00 a.m. at the Muncie Target. About 50 kids are expected to shop according to coordinator Bruce Qualls.

For Your Planning Purposes:

30 days until Indiana State Fair Band Day.

66 days until Ball State football season, on WMUN.

AND…

175 days until Christmas.