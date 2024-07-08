Muncie Mayor Defends 10% Raise for City Employees

What he said last was most telling…

that was Muncie Mayor Ridenour on a social media post last week referencing the City Council’s tabling of the issue of that controversial 10% raise for city employees. He used a glass of water to explain his position…

you can SEE the prop explanation on the city’s Facebook page.

Indiana is the state with the most swimmers who qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming team headed for Paris. This includes:



Alex and Aaron Shackell from Carmel

Drew Kibler from Carmel

Lilly King from Evansville

Blake Pieroni from Chesterton and IU

Luke Whitlock from Noblesville

Chris Guiliano from Notre Dame, becoming the school’s first male swimmer to make the U.S. Olympic team.

On the night of July 30th, all of us will be in for a treat as not one, but two annual meteor showers light up the night sky simultaneously, according to Earth.com.

The McDonald’s 1 in 8 campaign focuses on the statistic that 1 in 8 Americans has been employed by McDonald’s at some point in their lives. Today, Tomika Lamb celebrates a 50th birthday at an Indy location, who joined the crew and is now a Manager. A special 1 in 8 jacket presentation ceremony will take place.

More about Micah Beckwith is the GOP candidate for lieutenant Governor on the Mike Braun ticket for Indiana Governor, and he says his time on the Hamilton County Public Library Board was misreported…



From WMUN News Radio.

Ohio based discount home goods retailer Big Lots revealed it is planning to shutter more stores this year and may be facing permanent closure – the latest major chain to face financial ruin. New York Post reports Big Lots said “elevated inflation” has put a damper on customers’ “buying power” – resulting in big losses for the company and “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operations.

Other countries did it long ago – the FDA has now revoked the registration of a modified vegetable oil known as BVO in the wake of recent toxicology studies that make it difficult to support its ongoing use – August 2nd is the start. Animal studies have strongly implied the compound can slowly build up in our fat tissues.