Muncie Mayor Defends 10% Raise for City Employees

People in Muncie are talking about contract negotiations…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridneour said yesterday was another day at the discussion table for all considered. Some on Muncie City Council don’t like the way that Mayor Ridneour gave 10% pay increases for civilian employees, so last week they tabled the measure – what does that mean…

He continues to stand firm on being able to do what he did…

Angie Hibner tells Woof Boom Radio news that she is no longer employed by Muncie Downtown Development Partnership.

From a Yorktown social media post – “Sergeant Harless demonstrated exceptional commitment by spending nearly 4 hours rescuing ducks from the storm sewer at Yorktown’s YMCA, a testament to his unwavering dedication to serving the community. Great job Sergeant.”

Flat tire on the Interstate?…

Sgt. Scott Keegan recently on WMUN, asked about a recent death of a child on I-70 that cops say could have been avoided.

South Madison Fire Territory swore in eight full-time firefighters recently, taking the current roster to 23 full-time. Their social media post said these eight men all come as lateral transfers from surrounding departments.

New Castle Public Library will be hosting the authors of the book Sunrise Nights. The Meet and Greet will be at the Art Association of Henry County on July 12th at 7:00 p.m. First 100 Attendees will receive a free copy of the book. Register here, or on the New Castle Public Library Facebook Page.

Special report from our Bret Busby…

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie, in partnership with Muncie Community Schools and the George and Frances Ball Foundation, has established a new site at Southside Middle School to provide access to exceptional after-school programming for more students and families on the south side of Muncie.