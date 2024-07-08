A Muncie man who approached a Black police officer, while masked, outside city hall and directed a racial slur at her has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. According to the Star Press, a judge found 27-year-old Trenton Austin Whitaker-Blakey guilty of intimidation. Police say the suspect was wearing a white face mask with two holes cut out during the January incident.
Muncie Man Gets 30 Months In Intimidation Case
