Muncie Man Gets 30 Months In Intimidation Case

A Muncie man who approached a Black police officer, while masked, outside city hall and directed a racial slur at her has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. According to the Star Press, a judge found 27-year-old Trenton Austin Whitaker-Blakey guilty of intimidation. Police say the suspect was wearing a white face mask with two holes cut out during the January incident.

