Muncie Man Found Not Guilty Of Murder, Robbery Charges

A Muncie man has been found not guilty of murder and robbery charges by a Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury.

The Star Press reports 23 year old Dimorrea J. Benning had been accused of participating in an armed robbery in January 2020 that saw a 19-year-old Muncie man, Seth N. Barton, fatally shot.

A co-defendant, Kevoszia J. Winston, in April 2022 was found guilty of murder and robbery charges by another jury.