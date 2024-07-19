Muncie Man Found Not Guilty Of Murder, Robbery Charges

A Muncie man has been found not guilty of murder and robbery charges by a Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury.
The Star Press reports 23 year old Dimorrea J. Benning had been accused of participating in an armed robbery in January 2020 that saw a 19-year-old Muncie man, Seth N. Barton, fatally shot.
A co-defendant, Kevoszia J. Winston, in April 2022 was found guilty of murder and robbery charges by another jury.

Previous Post
BSU Accepting Off Campus Housing Initiative Applications
Next Post
New Architectural Standards In Madison County

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom