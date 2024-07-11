A Muncie man whose 3 year old daughter ingested fentanyl was arrested Wednesday. The Star Press reports 25 year old
Devin D. Rollins was preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent. He told a family member after the child was rushed to the hospital late last month, that his daughter may have gotten into some Tylenol, but testing showed levels of fentanyl in her system.
Muncie Man Arrested After Daughter Reportedly Ingests Fentanyl
