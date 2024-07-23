Delaware County Voter Registration Info

Delaware County residents interested in voting in November need to make sure they are registered.
Voters can visit indianavoters.in.gov to check the status of their registration, reports the Star Press.
On the same website, indianavoters.in.gov, residents can enter their information in an online form to register to vote
Voters can also apply to register at the local office at 100 W. Main St., Room 104, Muncie. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The deadline is October 7th.

