Colts Training Camp Begins Today

Colts Training Camp starts today, says Kenny Moore II…

that from his Muncie visit last week. Today’s Camp is 9 a.m. to Noon at Grand Park in Westfield.

Crossing closure – the railroad closure from Jackson Street to Country Club Road in Muncie. The Delaware Country Club has a suggestion to use the Memorial Drive exit to access the club. They say 5 to 7 days is what they heard.

The 17th Annual Heart of Indiana United Way/Madison County Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, presented by Community Hospital Anderson, raised over $54,000 on July 19th at Anderson Country Club. 40 teams along with more than 30 sponsors and many volunteers helped to make the day a great success, according to a release.



At the Golf Classic, the Madison County Chamber and United Way also hosted the 10th Annual 50/50 Golf Ball Drop sponsored by Harrah’s Hoosier Park. The winner, from Jane Pauley, generously donated over $1200+ in winnings back to the organizations to further support the event and the impact of their programs in the community.

The winning teams and contest winners for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places as well as Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Longest Putt and Team Putting contest are listed below.

The 2024 Golf Classic results are as follows:

TEAM RESULTS

1st Place Team: Andrew Hanna Team

2nd Place Team: Meridian Health Services

3rd Place Team: Community Hospital AM

Team Putting Contest Winner: Star Financial 1

CONTESTS

Longest Drive Female: Addy Gick, Visiting Angels

Longest Drive Male: Ricky Jones, WR Dunkin

Longest Putt Women: Addy Gick, Visiting Angels

Longest Putt Men: Matt Lanane, Anderson Fire Department

Closest to the Pin Women: Beth Clark, Meridian Health Services

Closest to the Pin Men: Andrew Hanna, Andrew Hanna team



“Over the course of my career I have repeatedly said that if you pull a gun on and fire it at a police officer you do so at your own peril…As this county’s Prosecuting Attorney, I will not tolerate violent attacks on law enforcement.” The words in statement from Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman after Tarron H. Conwell was sentenced to 79 years in prison for attempting to kill Delaware Sheriff’s Deputies.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Forty-three hospitals in Indiana are among the more than 3,000 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines and other programs to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.



Some in ECI honored:

Ascension St. Vincent Anderson (Anderson)

Community Hospital of Anderson (Anderson)

Community Howard (Kokomo)

Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie)

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)

Reid Hospital and Health Care (Richmond)

Being a VP of the US is not a glamour job, says Chad Kinsella from Ball State University…

Harris still needs official approval at the Democratic Convention in Chicago.