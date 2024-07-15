Ball State Class of 2024 Summer Commencement this Saturday

Ball State University’s Class of 2024 Summer Commencement ceremony is this Saturday, July 20th, 2024, 10:00 A.M. in Worthen Arena.

At Saturday’s 45th Ironman Muncie, race director Ken High said three physically challenged people did it – as people gathered from 19 countries, 42 states of the US, and 62% were first timers. 1,100 athletes, ranging in ages from 18 to 83. $5 – $6 million in economic impact is felt by the Muncie area, with over 3,000 visitors, according to Ken high. Start training now for July 12th, 2025.



One week from this Thursday is the start of Colts Training Camp. George Bremmer with the Herald Bulletin was on WMUN’s Power Hour last week, who said the quiet for now will change that day…

Grand Park in Westfield is the site for Camp again this year.