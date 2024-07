An Anderson man was found guilty this week of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death as he waits to receive his sentence next month. The Madison County Prosecutor told us a jury convicted 30-year-old Jason DeWayne Smith on Wednesday after finding him guilty of supplying the drugs that led to the fatal overdose of 48-year-old Melinda Chanley. The two-day trial also ended with Smith being charged as a habitual offender. The case was investigated by the Madison County Drug Task Force.