YMCA to Offer Summer Meals for Kids

This summer the YMCA will serve meals each day over the summer. These meals and snacks will be passed and consumed at Tuhey Park, Monday through Friday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. The program will run from June 10th until July 27th. Meals will be available to all youth 18 years or younger. For information on our Anti-Hunger program or financial assistance at the YMCA, visit MuncieYMCA.org.

Indiana State Fair unveiled the first full wave of its 2024 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, August 2nd through 18th (Fair is closed on Mondays). Three Dog Night, Gladys Knight, and Dogstar, which includes bassist Keanu Reeves, were some of those listed.

Convicted Wednesday, but he wasn’t even in court. Reginald D. Akins Jr. had posted bail on multiple charges, but was a no show for his own jury trial this week. It took about an hour for the conviction of Dealing in Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While Suspended, and Possession of Paraphernalia. As of yesterday morning, there was a warrant for the Defendant’s arrest. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the Defendant should call the Delaware County Drug Taskforce at 765-747-4866 or the Delaware County Dispatch Center 765-747-7878.

Tomorrow, a new program – actually two – launch on the new WMUN. Gone Boss starts at 7:00 a.m., and Come on Over starts at 7:30 a.m., right before our usual Talk lineup. If you have ideas for hosts and more local Radio content, email WMUN@woofboom.com.