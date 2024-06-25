Muncie Mother Charged After 1 Year Old Allegedly Ate Marijuana

A Muncie mother was arrested Saturday after her 1-year-old child reportedly ate marijuana. According to the Star Press, emergency responders were sent to a report of an overdose about 5:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Elm Street. A woman there told police she saw the daughter of 19-year-old Kya Nicole Wallin eating a plantlike substance out of a bag which the witness knew to be marijuana. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Posted to woofboomnews.com

Jun. 25, 2024 1:46 PM CST

by pkilleen