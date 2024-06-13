Muncie Central Graduating Class Setting Record Number of Associate Degrees

High School graduates have many things to be proud of this year, according to incoming Muncie Community Schools Director and CEO Chuck Reynolds…

Incoming CEO for MCS Chuck Reynolds on WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show yesterday.

This Saturday from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McCullough Park, the 5th annual Juneteenth Muncie celebration…

Dorica Watson from WMUN earlier this week.

We have a Talk Radio station, too – and Saturday’s on WMUN is “Gone Boss” provided by Farmhouse Creative: Marcy Minton and Lindsay Fuller are the guests this weekend.

As part of Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s continued commitment to the community, he will unveil the first in a series of renovated basketball courts throughout Indianapolis at Fall Creek and 30th Park during a ceremony Friday at 11:00 a.m., which will include comments from Haliburton discussing his initiative, remarks from key stakeholders, a ribbon-cutting, and a reveal of the newly refurbished area.

It seems to be a disagreement about something they agree on – that 10% raise for employees of City of Muncie. Mayor Ridenour on what the Council is doing now…

He says that increase was in his power to give when he gave it.

Muncie Public Library and Delaware County 4-H have partnered for “Books in The Barn,” a special event where children can read about, then get close to, farm animals. The event will take place on July 15th at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, and will include live animals, crafts, and snacks. The first 100 families will leave with a copy of the book “The Little Red Hen.” More information to come.

Obesity is now so common that over 40 percent of the world is overweight.

A study found that hand gels alone won’t curb infections.

Indiana had the second highest rate of health data breaches, Connecticut is first, according to QR Code Generator.