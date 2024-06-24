Man Loses Appeal Of Sentence For Wife’s Murder

Kenneth Wayne Herbert has been shot down in his appeal of his murder conviction. He was found guilty of murder in the June 2016 beating death of 48-year-old Kimberley Herbert. The 65-year sentence Judge Kimberly Dowling ultimately imposed was the maximum penalty for the murder conviction. Herbert maintained in part there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction. In a 3-0 decision, the Indiana Supreme Court rejected that contention.

