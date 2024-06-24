Kenneth Wayne Herbert has been shot down in his appeal of his murder conviction. He was found guilty of murder in the June 2016 beating death of 48-year-old Kimberley Herbert. The 65-year sentence Judge Kimberly Dowling ultimately imposed was the maximum penalty for the murder conviction. Herbert maintained in part there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction. In a 3-0 decision, the Indiana Supreme Court rejected that contention.
Man Loses Appeal Of Sentence For Wife’s Murder
