A man accused of fatally shooting a Richmond police officer in 2022 was found dead early Thursday in the Pendleton Correctional Facility. According to the Star Press, 48 year old Phillip Matthew Lee was awaiting his murder trial, most recently set for February 2025. If convicted of killing 28-year-old Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, he would have faced a possible death sentence. He was found unresponsive in his cell.