Lane Restrictions On Tillotson Avenue

Indiana Michigan Power crews continue to work in Muncie between University Avenue and York Prairie Creek, just south of Euclid Avenue. The Star Press reports starting Wednesday, June 5, crews plan to extend lane restrictions on Tillotson Avenue.
Tillotson Avenue will be one lane in each direction between Riverside Avenue and the south side of Euclid Avenue.

