Jennifer McCormick challenges Mike Braun to Attend Town Hall Meetings

Jennifer McCormick challenges Mike Braun to Town Hall Meetings on legalized Abortion. She says in a release that reproductive rights and freedoms continue to be under attack and Hoosiers deserve to know what the two major party candidates for Governor will do. The next two regional Town Hall meetings will take place in Jasper on June 10th and in Indianapolis on June 11th.

New shows to debut this Saturday on WMUN: Girl Gone Boss with The Howell’s airs from 7:00 to 7:30 a.m., and Come On Over with Tiara Hicks airs from 7:30 to 8 a.m. on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN.

Everyone has an opinion after last week’s court outcome for former President Donald Trump, and yesterday we asked a Congressman if that changes his outlook, and what he thinks will happen in November…

6th District Congressman Greg Pence said he is skeptical of polling data. Hear the interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

50 years later, it’s called the Ross Community Center – here’s Executive Director Jackie Hanoman…

There’s an ice cream social this Saturday, and the purpose…

from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the facility, on West 10th Street in Muncie.

A free community Workshop about Public Art will be hosted on June 11th, at the Connection Corner at 6:00 p.m. The workshop, sponsored in part by Muncie Arts and Muncie Public Library, will discuss and narrow down a public arts project for the Whitely Neighborhood. Snacks as well as an all-ages art project will be included at the workshop.

Yesterday’s scheduled appearance by Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol hill brought this comment from Congressman Greg Pence…

That from yesterday morning on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is being sued for damages to a sprint car during the 2022 Little 500. A lawsuit seeking payment from Newman for the damaged race car. The Herald Bulletin said last week Newman has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit, stating that in April 2022 he entered into an oral contract to rent his sprint car for the 2022 Little 500 at Anderson Speedway. Newman didn’t return a signed written contract, but agreed to the terms of the contract verbally. Newman hit the outside retaining wall at Anderson Speedway during the race.

Muncie’s Juneteenth Celebration will be happening June 15th from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McCulloch Park. Entry is free for everyone, and will include Live Music, Arts and Crafts, Free Food, and Vendors.

Woofboom News Bit:

A man in Taiwan fell asleep wearing his Apple Air Pods and when he woke up, he couldn’t find one of them. He used the Find My feature and could soon hear the beep coming from his stomach. He then went to the hospital where the doctors gave him a laxative to help him pass the Air Pod – it was at still 41 percent when he recovered, and still working.