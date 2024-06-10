Free Cooking Classes in Madison County

Healthier living sometimes requires re-thinking how we do things and there are free resources like the “Farm to Table” cooking classes at The Jetty Center of Community Hospital Anderson. The classes are held on alternating Tuesdays and Thursdays. Last weekend at the Anderson City Farmers Market, Anna Ulam of Bloom Madison County explained the cooking class experience. She said the recipes are explained in an approachable manner, and you’ll get to take the “veggie of the week” home with you to practice that dish at home.

Free registration is necessary at https://bit.ly/3PRnI10