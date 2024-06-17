Elwood Man Dies In Crash

A Tipton Middle School teacher and football coach who lived in Elwood died Saturday after a one-car crash on Indiana 28.
The Herald Bulletin reports 40 year old Philip “Kyle” Degler was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed early Saturday morning. It happened on the the 2700 block of East Indiana 28 when Degler’s vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a creek.

