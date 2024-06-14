A new cellphone app will help customers of the City of Anderson Transit System to track where buses are located.
The Herald Bulletin reports the Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday approved a contract in the amount of $18,000 with Peak Transit LLC. The software allows CATS officials and customers to track where buses are located at any time on the designated routes.
Cellphone App For Anderson Transit System
