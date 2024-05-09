Web Issues Plagued Primary Election Results, According to Delaware County Clerk

Tuesday night, many clicked “refresh” on their computer screens, but saw nothing until about 11:00 p.m.…

That’s Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler, who was kind enough to read some results for us Live on WMUN, and by about 7:30 p.m., all Precincts were in…

just under 18 ½ % of registered voters turned out in this county – closer to 20% in Madison county. In Delaware County for the Primary Election, 2,470 votes were cast prior to Election Day – just under 11,200 on the day.

She says her support of legal abortion in Indiana is one of the key issues that she thinks will get her elected Governor – Jennifer McCormick…

on WMUN Tuesday night during our live Primary coverage.  She will be opposed by Republican Mike Braun, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

More post-game coverage of the Delaware County Primary Election – Jessica Piper was one of three Republicans to advance…

the other County Council At-Large winners were Brad Bookout, and Eugene Whitehead. The General Election is November 5th.

We’ve been sharing about Radio Pacis – a group of broadcasters in Northen Uganda that we have been learning from, and are visiting starting next week.  Sherry Meyer, Leadership Coordinator – how to learn more about them…

That’s all one word – RADIOPACIS.ORG.

Madison County Health Initiatives
Teen Charged In Randolph County With Attempted Murder

