Pro-Palestinian Rally At BSU Wednesday

The Pro-Palestinian protest movement reached Ball State University on Wednesday with an estimated 200 protesters — many of them BSU students — conducting a rally on University Green in the heart of the Muncie campus. According to the Star Press, the Ball State protest remained reasonably calm on Wednesday, although about 25 of the protesters in a reported violation of university policy set up an encampment.

