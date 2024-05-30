Muncie Firefighter Charged With Strangulation, Domestic Battery

A Muncie firefighter has been accused of physically attacking a female acquaintance. According to the Star Press, 33 year old
Jordan Duane Dulaney of Eaton is charged with strangulation and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released from the Delaware County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond. A responding deputy reported the accuser had multiple bruises.
