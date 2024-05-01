Man Dies from Contributing Factors From March Tornado

A person has died of contributing factors more than one month after a tornado struck Randolph County, Indiana – Star Press says Robert G. Blansett II, 73, died April 21st at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Nearly 40 were injured in our area. The EF3 tornado is the same one that started in Farmland, Indiana, crossed the state line and ended in Union City, Darke County Ohio.

Jennifer McCormick, Democratic candidate for Indiana governor, calls it reproductive rights – some call it abortion – and she had another Town Hall event this week. She said in a statement “All three of my Reproductive Rights Town Halls were very well attended and appreciated. Hoosiers deserve a voice and leaders who will listen. “ “As governor, I will prioritize restoring women’s rights to our own healthcare decisions…”

The Smash Cancer tennis match was last night at Yorktown, but Delta coach Tim Cleland talked in the morning about the team event they had the evening before…

On Monday, 13-time Indy 500 veteran and a 5-time IndyCar race winner, Wally Dallenbach died. He was 87. Dallenbach’s wife, Peppy, passed away in 2023. He is survived by three children.

Today’s the day they find out where they’re headed for the post season, but what’s it been like this week for the Ball State Men’s golf team…

Coach Mike Fleck, MAC Coach of the Year, on WMUN’s Power Hour Monday.

A proposed district in downtown Noblesville could make life easier for festival organizers, strengthen the bottom line for business owners and help residents and visitors have a good time. IBJ’s Daniel Bradley says, called a designated outdoor refreshment area, would let people ages 21 and older purchase alcoholic beverages from participating bars, restaurants and vendors. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed legislation into law last year.

The National Association of Broadcasters has revealed the election results for its Radio Board of Directors. Woof Boom Radio President J Chapman will immediately take over the District 10 board seat from Mike Hulvey of Neuhoff Media, who stepped down for a job at the Radio Advertising Bureau.