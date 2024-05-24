Interactive Online Tour For Downtown Muncie Launches Sunday

This Sunday, Tylonius Studio and Muncie Downtown Development Partnership will be capturing Downtown Muncie to create an interactive online tour that will allow visitors to virtually explore downtown and discover its wide variety of area businesses and local attractions. Learn more by visiting downtownmuncie.org or search Facebook for Downtown Muncie.

The Inaugural Team Faulk Youth Development Football Camp will take place on Saturday, June 15th at Muncie Central High School. Registration is free and is available on a walkup basis only. Two sessions are available: Ages 9 to 13 is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and ages 14 to 18 is from noon to 2:00 p.m. Food tracks will be on-site from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It’s Miller Lite Carb day at the track today. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. Indy 500 practice is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The pit stop challenge is from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers will headline today’s concert. The opening act will be Kid Quill from Indianapolis who mixes hip-hop and alternative music. The concert runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with concert gates opening at 2:00 p.m. inside turn three.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino was recently named one of state’s “Best Places to Work” by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, an honor that executives say validates the casino’s efforts to build on a philosophy of servant leadership. The company was listed in the large company category, which includes companies with between 250 and 1,000 employees.

Muncie Civic Theater has a few open spots for their our many youth camps this summer. Check out all the different offerings and age levels munciecivic.org.

The Indiana Fever are still trying to get their first win of the season. Jewell Loyd from the Storm was unstoppable, scoring up 32 points to lead her team. Sami Whitcomb scored 10 points in the critical fourth quarter to help the Storm edge out the Fever 85 to 83. The last minute of the game was full of drama, with several controversial calls and multiple reviews by the officials. Caitlyn Clark completed two free throws that brought the Fever within one point, making it 84 to 83. Clark scored 21 points during the game. The Fever’s road trip continues on Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Star Press reports a 1-year-old boy was seriously injured late Wednesday when a vehicle he was a passenger in was involved in a head-on crash on the Muncie Bypass. According to Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the toddler was a passenger in a Jeep Compass driven by 20-year-old Jayden Lamarr Vance that collided with another SUV at the intersection with Cowan Road shortly before midnight. The child and a female passenger in Vance’s vehicle were taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. The woman declined treatment there, according to a news release, so she could accompany the child when he was flown by medical hospital to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. The female driver of the other SUV is pregnant, She was taken to Ball Memorial. Vance was arrested on preliminary counts of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent.

A Henry County judge has rejected a plea agreement in the case of a driver of a Google mapping vehicle who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase. 37-year-old Coleman Ferguson III, of Indianapolis, was arrested on July 31st, 2023, after he was accused of leading Landon Dean, Middletown’s police chief, on a chase with speeds that reached 120 mph.

Cornfed Roller Derby will host the fourth annual Smalltown Smackdown roller derby tournament on Saturday, June 8th and Sunday, June 9th, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. This two-day event will kick off at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday with seven games on the first day, lasting until 9:30 p.m. Sunday’s five games will begin at 9:00 a.m., and will end at the conclusion of the championship game, which begins at 5:00 p.m. For tickets visit www.cornfedrollerderby.com.

Charlie Partridge has been offered the job of Colts defensive line coach. Partridge moves from his 25 years of collegiate coaching, most recently at Pittsburgh. He will be moving from assistant head coach/defensive line coach at Pitt to defensive line coach with the Colts according to a FOX59 report.

Chris Horner, A Fire & EMT Teacher from the Muncie Area Career Center has received the Ball Brothers Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award. Horner’s commitment to his students and preparing them for life beyond the classroom is one of many reasons Ball Brothers Foundation selected Horner as the recipient for the 2024 Excellence in Teaching Award. The annual award recognizes a Delaware County teacher who inspires students and colleagues alike and includes grant funding for the winner’s district, school, classroom and professional development..

Fox 59 reports with the potential for storms in the forecast, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is preparing for every situation ahead of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. IMS President Doug Boles isn’t making any definitive decisions right now. But when it comes to preparing for Mother Nature, Boles said IMS has numerous protocols in place should it rain on Sunday. If storms pop up on race day, Boles said IMS will utilize all of its message boards and mass text alert system to keep fans in the loop. You can text Indy500 to 67283 to opt in to text alerts. Once the race is finished, Boles said you’ll be removed from the text alert system.

45-year-old Demarcus McCloud of Indianapolis has been charged by a federal grand jury with “arson of property and vehicle receiving federal funds” after making his initial appearance in federal court. McCloud allegedly started a fire at the InGo bus stop at 38th and Meridian which destroyed the bus. IndyGo operates their public transportation buses under the Federal Transportation Administration. It is estimated that Bus #1993 sustained approximately $2.1 million in damages, and the bus stop sustained approximately $25,000 in damages. The US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana contributed to this report.

IBJ.com reports the Justice Department plans to file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, as soon as today, sources tell The Washington Post. The lawsuit is expected to allege that the entertainment conglomerate leveraged its sprawling national footprint—a concert promoter, ticket seller and venue owner—to box out rivals in ways that lessened consumer choice and resulted in rising prices for consumers,

Every fourth Friday from May through July, Downtown New Castle transforms into a community celebration from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A lineup of live music and some snack-centered food trucks are available during the events held at 14th Plaza. Additionally, as part of the fourth Friday events, local shops and restaurants often extend their hours and offer unique community activities. The fourth Friday in May is today, Friday, May 24th.

Earlier this month, the George and Frances Ball Foundation’s second quarter grants were reviewed and awarded by the Board of Directors. In total, more than $700,000 was allocated to an array of organizations and purposes. The George and Frances Ball Foundation has served the Muncie-Delaware County community and beyond as a funder and thought leader alongside nonprofit organizations for the past 87 years. In addition to awards made to local organizations, a grant of $150,000 to be used over the next three years was awarded to Riley Children’s Foundation.