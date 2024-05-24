Goodwin Named CEO At MHABC

The Muncie Housing Authority Board of Commissioners appointed Curtisa A Goodwin as its new chief executive officer.
Goodwin is a Muncie native who has worked with the Muncie Housing Aurthority for 24 years. According to the Star Press, she began her career as a public housing property manager at Parkview Apartments in 1999. She became the agency’s public housing director in 2017, and in 2021, she was named Muncie Housing Authority chief operating officer.

