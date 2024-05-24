The Muncie Housing Authority Board of Commissioners appointed Curtisa A Goodwin as its new chief executive officer.
Goodwin is a Muncie native who has worked with the Muncie Housing Aurthority for 24 years. According to the Star Press, she began her career as a public housing property manager at Parkview Apartments in 1999. She became the agency’s public housing director in 2017, and in 2021, she was named Muncie Housing Authority chief operating officer.
Goodwin Named CEO At MHABC
