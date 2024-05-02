Construction on Tillotson Riverside Intersection to Continue Throughout May

Indiana Michigan Power crews are completing underground power line construction that will allow the reopening of the intersection of Tillotson and Riverside avenues and no turning restrictions at the intersection of Tillotson and Riverside avenues – staying this way through May.

Tesla laid off multiple teams in the latest cuts made after announcing a 10% reduction in employees earlier this month. The majority of the layoffs were on the company’s charging team.

6:30 p.m. tip tonight: Win and advance for the Pacers hosting the Bucks tonight. Radio starts at 6:00 p.m. on 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa, Play WMUN.

What’s new and changed at Muncie’s Prairie Creek – there was a special meeting this week with Parks and Rec – and Brad Marshall, President, will join us Live at 8:30 a.m. today on WMUN News Radio to explain.

It was a record amount raised earlier this week – $22,000 to Smash Cancer for local beneficiaries, as Delta won both the varsity and JV matches – but the real winners were the families helped by this 12th annual effort. $114k raised since the series began, according to Delta coach Tim Cleland.

Meridian Health Services to Provide Staff and Programming for Muncie Crisis Center, which is currently in construction on the southwest side of town. Conceptually developed by a multi-disciplinary community team, the center is intended to provide a continuum of services for those in need including assessments for outpatient services and emergency care as needed, while reducing strain on the Emergency Room and Police Department. Completion date not mentioned in the release.

Today is First Thursday in downtown Muncie. From about 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., businesses, art galleries, Cornerstone Center for the Arts and more celebrate art and togetherness. Free parking all over the area.

If someone in your household eats all the tasty marshmallow bits out of the Lucky Charms box, leaving you with the cardboard-like cereal, here’s how you get even. Amazon sells a 3 pound bag of dehydrated marshmallows for $30.