A Winchester woman who was reported to be unconscious behind the wheel of her vehicle has been charged with dealing in meth. The Star Press reports 51 year old Christian Michelle Armstrong was found on Dec. 15, apparently unconscious, in the front seat of a Chevrolet Silverado parked outside the Walmart store at 950 E. Greenville Pike. Officers said they observed a glass smoking pipe in the Silverado, prompting a search.
Winchester Woman Facing Meth Charges
