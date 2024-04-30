Winchester Man Dies Of Injuries Following March Tornado

A Winchester man died several weeks after being seriously injured when a March 14 tornado struck his hometown. According to the Star Press, 73 year old Robert G. Blansett II died April 21 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Thirty-seven other people suffered storm-related injuries in and near the Randolph County city.

