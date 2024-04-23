Republican gubernatorial debate Tuesday, April 23

LISTEN LIVE HERE to anchored coverage on 104.1 WLBC with Steve Lindell

Broadcast Time: 7-8:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Hine Hall Auditorium, 875 W. North St., Indianapolis, on the IUPUI campus

Participating candidates (scheduled to appear):

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun;

Brad Chambers, former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. under Gov. Eric Holcomb;

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch;

Eric Doden, former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. under Gov. Mike Pence;

former Attorney General Curtis Hill;

and Jamie Reitenour.

Website: https://www.indianadebatecommission.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indebatecomm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDebateCommission

The debate is organized and hosted by the Indiana Debate Commission, an independent, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) founded in 2007 and dedicated to promoting full and fair political debates in the public interest.

Questions for this debate come primarily from the public. Voters were invited to submit questions on the commission’s website, and more than 100 were received. Commission members have the final say on what questions will be asked of the candidates. Jon Schwantes, host of PBS’s “Indiana Lawmakers,” will moderate.

Television production is being organized by the Indiana Debate Commission in association with IUPUI, Ball State University and WTIU-TV in Bloomington. Major underwriters for the debate are AARP Indiana and the Indiana Broadcasters Association, with additional support from the Indiana Coalition for Open Government, the Indiana League of Women Voters of Indiana, the Hoosier State Press Association Foundation and Comcast.