Madison County Health Department To Open In Elwood

Wednesday May 1st will be the Grand Opening of the Madison County Health Department’s Satellite office at Elwood. Administrator Stephenie Mellinger said it’s believed that the Elwood area is underserved by the agency and this is an effort to step up services to that community and region of the county. The office will be across from Elwood City Building at 226 S Anderson Street. For now, hours are Wednesday and Thursday 9AM -3PM, and will be adjusted once they see the volume of business potential.