Madison County Health Department To Open In Elwood

Wednesday May 1st  will be  the Grand Opening of the Madison County Health Department’s Satellite office at Elwood. Administrator Stephenie Mellinger said it’s believed that the Elwood area is underserved by the agency and this is an effort to step up services to that community and region of the county. The office will be across from Elwood City Building at 226 S Anderson Street. For now, hours are Wednesday and Thursday 9AM -3PM, and will be adjusted once they see the volume of business potential.

Previous Post
Anderson Man Charged With Wire Fraud

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom