Help Paying For Summer Groceries

Applications are now open for families to get extra help with buying groceries this summer as part of the Indiana Department of Education’s new initiative to help fight child hunger while kids are out of school. The Star Press reports eligible families can now apply for the state’s SUN Bucks program, which will give families a one-time payment of $120 for each eligible school-aged child in the home.

