Numbers from damage in the wake of an EF-3 tornado that slammed into Winchester last Thursday evening are in, and they are substantial. Officials say 47 structures were destroyed, 56 had major damage, another 60 suffered minor damage. Some 700 volunteers have stepped up to help out. 38 people were hurt, three critically. No fatalities reported.
Tallying Up Twister Damage In Winchester
