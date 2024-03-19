Tallying Up Twister Damage In Winchester

Numbers from damage in the wake of an EF-3 tornado that slammed into Winchester last Thursday evening are in, and they are substantial. Officials say 47 structures were destroyed, 56 had major damage, another 60 suffered minor damage. Some 700 volunteers have stepped up to help out. 38 people were hurt, three critically. No fatalities reported.

Previous Post
League Of Women Voters To Hold GOP Gubernatorial Debate Watch Party
Next Post
US Supreme Court Declines To Rule On Anderson Transgender Case

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom