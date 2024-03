Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour announces that federal money will be dispersed to Muncie by INDOT yearly in $4 million increments in 2024, 2025 and 2026 for the milling, repaving and remaking of the east and west running McGalliard and the north-south avenue of Tillotson. The Star Press reports Ridenour said the work will start on McGalliard, between Tillotson and Wheeling, sometime after the money is expected to become available in July.