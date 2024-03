A Muncie man’s trial on seven charges, including attempted murder, came to an abrupt end Thursday when he negotiated a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to the Star Press, 30 year old Darrin ONeal Brooks Sr., had been accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, stemming from allegations he fired multiple gunshots outside Big Shots Pub, 700 S. Nichols Ave., in September 2022. The woman wasn’t hurt.