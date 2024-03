Muncie Community Schools (MCS) Director of Public Education and CEO Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski is retiring from K-12 education at the end of the school year. MCS Associate Superintendent Dr. Charles (Chuck) Reynolds, a Muncie Southside graduate and longtime district administrator, will succeed her when she officially leaves June 30. She’ll begin a new position as Vice President of Klipsch Educators College and Innovation in K-12 Education at Marian University.