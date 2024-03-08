Madison County has been awarded $2.5 million in federal funds to replace a bridge near Orestes. The Herald Bulletin reports the funds were awarded for construction with 80% of the funding coming from the federal government. The county has the option to request additional funding, up to $3 million, for preliminary engineering, right of way and construction instruction.
The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2030.
Madison County Gets Grant For Bridge Replacement
