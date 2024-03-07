Madison County Chamber To Connect Communities thru Grant

The Office of Community and Rural Affairs, OCRA, has launched the Stellar Pathways Grant initiative, putting up $14m for small communities to develop collaborative projects. Madison County will be applying, and the effort is being led by the Madison County Chamber. CEO Clayton Whitson said “it’s really a targeted grant opportunity for small and rural communities, in a way we’ve never seen in this state before… it’s really an exciting time”. On Tuesday, the Madison County Commissioners unanimously expressed their support.