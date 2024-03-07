Madison County Chamber To Connect Communities thru Grant

The Office of Community and Rural Affairs, OCRA, has launched the Stellar Pathways Grant initiative, putting up $14m for small communities to develop collaborative projects. Madison County will be applying, and the effort is being led by the Madison County Chamber. CEO Clayton Whitson said “it’s really a targeted grant opportunity for small and rural communities, in a way we’ve never seen in this state before… it’s really an exciting time”. On Tuesday, the Madison County Commissioners unanimously expressed their support.

Previous Post
Madison County Sheriff’s Dept. on National TV
Next Post
Meet The Candidate Running for the 5th District Congressional Seat for Indiana

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom