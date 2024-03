Anderson Police are searching for a man who they say shot and injured two people sitting in a car. They received a call about a shooting last Friday along Madison Avenue. When they arrived, they found 18 year old Kristine Ledbetter and 21 year old Kevin Brown Jr. with gunshot wounds. They’ve identified the person who shot into the car as Shawn Robert Gardner. Police advise individuals who may encounter Gardner to call 911 and avoid direct contact with him.