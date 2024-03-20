Additional Help For Winchester Tornado Victims

Additional state resources will be available to residents of Randolph and Delaware counties who suffered tornado damage on March 15. Residents can receive reproductions of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations and license plates at the Winchester Bureau Motor of Vehicles branch at 309 W. South St. Star Press reports at the Randolph County Building, 325 S. Oak St., the Randolph County Health Department will offer replacement of birth and death certificates, and immunization services.

