A New Castle man’s latest drug dealing conviction has resulted in a 15-year prison term. According to the Star Press, 45 year old James Duane Lawson pleaded guilty to dealing in meth, The terms of a plea bargain specified the length of the 15-year sentence imposed. Lawson was accused of selling meth to an informant for the Henry County Area Drug Task Force three times last year between May 15 and Aug. 15.