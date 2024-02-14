Two Charged After Police Pursuit

Two Muncie residents were arrested following a high-speed pursuit by Eaton police. According to the Star Press, 43 year old Ray Edward Gifford ran stop signs during the pursuit and reached speeds exceeding 90 mph before his vehicle left Delaware County Road 1300 North and went into a ditch. 35 year old Sara Leigh Herron was in the vehicle with him and both tried to flee on foot.

Previous Post
Creation Of Indiana Business Health Collaborative
Next Post
Body Of Former Muncie Resident Found In New Castle

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom