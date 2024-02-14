Two Muncie residents were arrested following a high-speed pursuit by Eaton police. According to the Star Press, 43 year old Ray Edward Gifford ran stop signs during the pursuit and reached speeds exceeding 90 mph before his vehicle left Delaware County Road 1300 North and went into a ditch. 35 year old Sara Leigh Herron was in the vehicle with him and both tried to flee on foot.
Two Charged After Police Pursuit
