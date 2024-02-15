Salvation Army raised 76% of Funding Goal and What that Means for Delaware County

Nationwide, charitable organizations like the Salvation Army received less than needed, but Major Curtiss Hartley remains thankful…

76% of the goal was met during the Red Kettle campaign…

Here’s more from Major Hartley…

This from yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, weekdays 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. To make a donation, visit their Facebook page, website, or just stop in at their location on Wheeling in Muncie across from the Fairgrounds.

Some are calling them the Reading Bills in the state legislature, and include provisions for holding kids back – but Senator Scott Alexander says no one wants for that too happen…

from a recent appearance on WMUN.

Muncie wants to build a skate park at Westside Park, but Dan Ridenour says it’s a waiting game…

He said on WMUN Tuesday, that once that permit comes, it goes out to bid and they're ready to go.

Very Important Volunteer nominees are being sought by the Muncie Rotary Club…

Dan Wolfert, explained that VIVA sponsors, nominees, and ticket sales are underway for the April 16th event at the Horizon Convention Center.

A 70th anniversary celebration of Milan High School’s legendary 1954 Indiana Basketball State Championship will be held on Saturday, March 23rd in the town of Milan. Festivities will take place in the Milan High School gymnasium at 609 N. Warpath Drive, Milan, Indiana beginning at 11:00 a.m. and admission is free and open to the public.

The next phase of construction on campus at Muncie Central High School was approved at the School Board meeting this week – here’s Chuck Reynolds from Muncie Community Schools…



There are seven contested nominations in the Republican Party and four in the Democratic Party primary, according to the Herald Bulletin. Of the three incumbent Republicans occupying the Madison County Council’s at-large seats, two have decided not to seek re-election.

Muncie’s Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Team recently kicked off its annual celebration for Black History Month. IPR reported about a county-wide food donation for the month of February, with several local donation sites.

Muncie Northside Middle School Titans had 5 vocal solos and 2 vocal ensembles participate recently. 2 students received a gold rating on their piano solos as well. The social media post we say thanked the teachers, Ball State students, and all who helped along the way!

Yesterday in 1934 Florence Henderson, actress who played Carol in The Brady Bunch, was born in Dale, IN.