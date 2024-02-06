New Owners of Muncie Mall Plan to Invest in Mall’s Future

The Hull Property Group are the new owners of the Muncie Mall, taking possession last Friday. The Hull Property group plan to invest in the mall, as heard yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show. John Mulherin…

He’s the Vice President of Government Relations, and also said some changes might be happening…

Mulherin also explained the mall concept as it stands today…

They own 35 enclosed shopping malls across 17 states.

6th District Congressman Greg Pence will not run for reelection…

On the other hand, 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz changed her mind. Spartz told WMUN Radio News yesterday just before 9:00 a.m. she will be filing paperwork to run again. A year ago, she said she was done.

Yesterday, Indiana’s last elected superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick submitted the necessary signatures to qualify for the May Democratic Primary ballot for Governor. McCormick gathered over 9,000 signatures, more than doubling the number needed to make the ballot.

We’ve not heard any official word from the IHSAA about this from last week…

Marion at Muncie Central boys basketball game, on WMUN with Rick Johnston and Rob Fisher. The game was finished that night, after technical fouls were imposed. Central has a home game scheduled for tonight.

The Super Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. In a survey, Americans were asked how interested they would be in moving to Vegas if money wasn’t an issue. Twice as many men as women said they’d be interested in moving there.

The power of leveraging National connections is one of the reasons that Tabitha Pierce volunteers for the Board of Classroom Connections of East Central Indiana…

Energizer says it will close its facility in Franklin in April.

