Muncie’s 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Saturday, March 16th beginning at 6:00 p.m. Lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Muncie City Hall parking lot. Parade sign-in and entry will be from the Walnut Street entrance. MuncieJournal.com reports the parade will proceed south on Walnut Street to Charles Street and return via Mulberry Street.