MUNCIE SILVER ALERT, Sunday (2/4/2024), 10:28 a.m.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ella Saylor, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 230 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a grey Mackinaw jacket with Washington DC on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces printed on them.

Ella is missing from Muncie, Indiana which is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday February 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ella Saylor, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.