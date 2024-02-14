Muncie Mayor Reprimands Two Muncie Police Officers Accused of Using Cocaine

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour on the two Muncie police officers alleged to have been involved with cocaine…

In a similar situation, a Muncie Fire Department ambulance staffer is alleged to be misusing drugs through work – Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour explained that they monitor use, and orders of such medications, and found…

6th District Congressman Greg Pence was recently asked about the week ahead in healthcare bills….

Today is also special in DC, says Congressman Pence…

from earlier this week on WMUN's Delaware County Today radio show.

Black History Month continues, and Muncie Community Schools were on WMUN yesterday…

Rhonda Ward, Director of Diversity at MCS. Northside school Principal Benjamin Williams was also in to talk about a concert to salute Black History Month…

This Friday 2:00 p.m. at his school, and two more performances February 29th at Central High School at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. All are invited to the free event.

Countdown to Walk a Mile in My Shoes: this Saturday, gather at the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse starting at 8:00 a.m., then the opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m. with walk to follow.

The Muncie Crisis Center construction has been a destruction of the former Workman’s Bar…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour on WMUN yesterday explaining the known termite damage was far worse than just one part, and the rest of the construction was needed to be new.

Should the day after the Superbowl be a national holiday? A survey found that almost a third of Americans (29%) think it should be a national holiday.

Schedule reminder for Yorktown schools: Kim Morris saw a social media post for a two-hour delay today for students. This is for staff professional development.