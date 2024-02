Thirty-five years after he was convicted of murder, a Muncie man is seeking an early release from prison. According to the Star Press, a Delaware Superior Court 1 jury in 1989 found Rosalio “Buddy” Hernandez, now 57, guilty in the November 1988 shooting death of Roy Washington Jr., 23, outside a pool hall in the 1600 block of East Highland Avenue. Hernandez was later sentenced to 60 years in prison.