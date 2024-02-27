Muncie Man Fired From Henry County Jail Job

A Muncie man working in the Henry County jail has lost his job after being accused of battering an inmate. 27 year old
Curtis Lavon Doughty is accused of shooting a prisoner in the back with a gun that fires “pepper balls,” which burst and create a cloud of pepper irritant. The incident allegedly happened Feb. 13th. He was fired the next day and is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury.

Previous Post
Madison County Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Next Post
Skatepark Gets Greenlight From DNR

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom