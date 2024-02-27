A Muncie man working in the Henry County jail has lost his job after being accused of battering an inmate. 27 year old
Curtis Lavon Doughty is accused of shooting a prisoner in the back with a gun that fires “pepper balls,” which burst and create a cloud of pepper irritant. The incident allegedly happened Feb. 13th. He was fired the next day and is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury.
Muncie Man Fired From Henry County Jail Job
A Muncie man working in the Henry County jail has lost his job after being accused of battering an inmate. 27 year old