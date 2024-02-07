Muncie Downtown YMCA to be converted into Apartments

The Muncie Downtown YMCA to be converted into what’s called “market-rate” apartments, after a purchase by True Development Solutions. Muncie Redevelopment Commission says in a release a profit of just over $270,000 in the deal. The Downtown YMCA has been a landmark in the heart of the city since 1975. Current plans for the location include adding an additional two stories, with a plan for retail on the first floor and a restaurant with rooftop access on the top. The project should be completed within 24 months.

Can they stay with just two blemishes on the win loss record? We’ll find out tonight when the Ball State women play hoops on WMUN – 6:40 p.m. pregame.

Preliminary charges filed yesterday from that Muncie convenience store shooting – the release from MPD at noon says Joel Russell is charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm. He remained in custody yesterday, after that Monday evening shooting at the Village Pantry on Morrison in Muncie.

More with John Mulherin from Hull Property Group, new owners of the Muncie mall as of last Friday – he spoke on WMUN this week about the importance of the retail corridor…

Hear that interview on This Week in Delaware County this weekend on several Woof Boom Radio stations.

Cyber security being funded by the Ball Brothers Foundation – CEO Jud Fisher…

Hear that entire interview from WMUN’s Delaware County Today on WMUNmuncie.com.

Muncie Baseball & Softball Association League Registration is now open. The league is for children ages three to twelve as of May 1st, 2024. Registration information and forms are available at www.munciebaseball.org or through the league Facebook page. Registration runs from February 1st to March 31st.